Benalmádena steps up commitment to raise cancer awareness with 'pink wave' walk this Sunday

Benalmádena will hold the Marea Rosa (pink wave) initiative on Sunday 20 October, a march against cancer that will leave El Bil Bil castle at 10am in the direction of Puerto Marina, after which, a fun afternoon with live performances will be held in Plaza de la Goleta.

The walk was announced by the town hall, and president of the Benalmádena branch of the Spanish cancer association (AECC), Luisa Jiménez, who said the march will raise awareness to the importance of research of a disease that affects a large number of the population.

Registration for the event costs five euros, which includes a T-shirt, water and fruit, and can be made at the headquarters of the AECC in Arroyo de la Miel, and on the day of the march from 9am.

The town hall illuminated some of the municipal buildings this Thursday with pink lighting to make visible its commitment to the fight against this disease. On Friday 18 October, the AECC will set up information tables throughout the municipality.

AECC said that the initiative, under the slogan ‘Pink is only pink, but with you it is support and research’, will “focus on the needs of breast cancer patients and survivors to raise awareness in society of what it means to live with breast cancer”.

Research remains critical

The studies that analyse the current situation demonstrate that two out of three women surveyed say they are afraid of relapse, while three out of four are afraid that someone in their family may have cancer.

As for patients, according to data from the AECC, of the 18,340 women with breast cancer treated last year, 64 per cent needed psychological care, 42 per cent needed social care and 19 per cent needed health care.

Research remains critical to understanding the causes of metastasis, as well as improving the quality of life for breast cancer survivors. In this sense, the association has allocated almost 23 million euros to 92 projects that investigate some of these facets of breast cancer.

All AECC services are free and the only on-call telephone number in Europe is available to patients and their families 24 hours a day, 365 days a year: 900 100 036.