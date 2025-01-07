'More modern and safe' panoramic lift coming to Costa del Sol resort this summer

Lorena Cádiz Benalmádena Tuesday, 7 January 2025, 10:47

Benalmádena is set to get an upgraded panoramic lift by this summer, with the public facility expected to be "safer" and more "modern". The lift is used daily by many people who park their vehicles in the area around Carretera Costa del Sol and allows them easy access to the historic centre of the municipality, specifically to the Plaza de Santo Domingo de Guzman, where the church is located and from where you can access the Jardines del Muro.

The current lift has become obsolete and Benalmádena town hall has already put out to tender the project for working on a new one, with a budget of 230,752 euros. "We are going to improve the accessibility, boarding and cladding to make it a more modern and safer lift," councillor José Luis Bergillos said. The lift will be installed by summer, with work due to start in March, he added.

One of the biggest changes will be the renovation of the lower access to the lift, which is currently on one side and will now have a much wider front entrance, Luis Bergillos added. The upper part will remain as it is, but the deteriorated metal parts will be replaced, with the walkway to be given a fresh coat of paint.

Historical centre

This project will be added to the work already under way since last November in the most popular streets of the historic centre of Benalmádena. Specifically, work is planned in Plaza de España, where the fountain of the Niña de Benalmádena is located, in Calle Santo Domingo, Plaza de la Iglesia and Calle Dos Olivos and Calle Pío XII.

The work will consist of renovating the paving, correcting deficiencies to improve accessibility to the pavements in the area, and eliminating existing architectural barriers. In addition to this, paving will be renewed and beautified to match the current paving in Calle Real.