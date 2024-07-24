Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
An operator from the previous concessionaire applies a treatment to the sewerage network. SUR
Benalmádena forced to hire emergency pest control company after sudden departure of previous one
Environment

Benalmádena forced to hire emergency pest control company after sudden departure of previous one

In the middle of the summer season, when the presence of insects increases, the town hall has resorted to a temporary solution which will cost more than 6,000 euros per month

Lorena Cádiz

Benalmádena

Wednesday, 24 July 2024, 14:07

Opciones para compartir

In the middle of summer, when cockroaches and other insects are rampant and the population of the Costa del Sol has tripled: this was the moment chosen by the pest control company, with which Benalmádena town hall had signed a contract, to present its resignation.

In a letter sent to the council, to which SUR has had access, the company Andasur, which was in charge of the service, describes its decision following the coronavirus pandemic and how its business activity has been falling since the disinfection measures imposed by Covid have been relaxed.

In view of this, the company, according to the letter, is currently studying its viability, although at the same time announces that it has decided to "terminate all public and private contracts currently in force", including the one with Benalmádena. This letter was registered at the council offices on 5 July, coinciding with the problems with the cleaning and rubbish collection service which have occurred in recent weeks in the municipality as a result of the change of contract holder.

On Tuesday, the municipal authority announced the emergency contracting of another company to provide this service until a new permanent contract is awarded, which will be processed immediately by the emergency procedure. The company that will now carry out the pest control will do so for 6,352.50 euros per month, to be paid for by the health department.

What is pest control?

Specifically, in the contract that Benalmádena had signed, the pest control service consisted of preventive tasks with campaigns throughout the year and attention to complaints and specific problems that might arise, offering a response time that would minimise the risks to public health, as well as the inconvenience caused to citizens.

The company also carried out specific treatments in homes whose owners did not have economic resources, subject to a report from the social services, and in those places where the council must act in a subsidiary manner, whose action is subject to the processing of the corresponding administrative file.

Municipal sources assured that "as the current service contract was terminated unexpectedly by the contractor", the emergency of this contract is justified as it is "a service of public interest, of obligatory provision for the protection of public health, and because the council does not have its own personal or material resources, nor the corresponding administrative authorisations to carry it out itself".

"We have given an immediate response to an unexpected problem that this council has had to face at a time when this service is essential," said the councillor for health, Áurea Peralta, who announced that the new company will attend to the areas after the resignation of the previous concessionaire and recalled that this same situation has occurred in other cities such as Malaga city, where it has also been decided to provide a provisional emergency solution until the implementation of a new contract.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Passengers greeted to stroke of good luck when they land at Malaga Airport
  2. 2 The charming house in Nerja that passers-by can't help stopping to admire
  3. 3 Popular Costa del Sol beach will need another 7,000 cubic metres of sand in one of the darkest periods in its history
  4. 4 Fifty residents evacuated from their homes during house fire on the Costa del Sol
  5. 5 Brits who chose Malaga town 'because it had a fire station' appeal for service to be reinstated
  6. 6 All systems go for start on new Costa del Sol health centre after 20-year wait
  7. 7 Work begins on the new Infinity Sunset Fuengirola development
  8. 8 Benalmádena doubles its commitment to make its beaches available to all
  9. 9 Residents protest after fire station closed during heat of summer in drought-stricken Malaga province town
  10. 10 Costa del Sol-based foreigners' club enjoys a musical summer

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad