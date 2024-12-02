Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

More than 1,000 gifts were collected during the event. SUR
Benalmádena fishing club nets over 1,000 Christmas gifts for needy children
Benalmádena fishing club nets over 1,000 Christmas gifts for needy children

The charity collection event, held at Bil Bil castle on Sunday, had the participation of three local motorcycle clubs, the Virgen del Carmen divers association and the town hall

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Benalmádena

Monday, 2 December 2024, 10:26

Benalmádena hosted the 'Pesca de Juguetes’ festive charity collection initiative on Sunday 1 December, a campaign organised by the local fishing club to collect items like toys, clothes, books and sweets to be donated to children and families in vulnerable situations.

Along with the town hall, the initiative had the collaboration of three local motorcycle associations: Grupo Motero 222, Sun Coast Custom and V-Strom Andalucía. Following a tour of the municipality, the convoy of bikers arrived at Bil Bil castle on the Costa for an afternoon of entertainment, which included a dance performance by the Virginia Martín academy.

Those involved in the event, which also included the Virgen del Carmen divers association, collected more than 1,000 gifts, which will be distributed to needy youngsters over the festive period by Cáritas Diocesana Inmaculada Concepción.

