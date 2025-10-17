Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

A heavy urban fire engine - a first-response vehicle that was used to tackle the Torremuelle fire - has been at the fire station with an expired ITV since July. SUR
Road safety

Union raises alarm about Benalmádena fire brigade vehicles operating without valid ITV test certificates

All four vehicles, except a front-line fire engine, have now passed their statutory road safety technical inspections and can now be driven legally again

José Carlos García

José Carlos García

Benalmádena

Friday, 17 October 2025, 17:21

It has been revealed that Benalmádena fire brigade has been using as many as four vehicles without a current ITV technical vehicle inspection certificate this summer. One of them, a 24-year-old first response vehicle, has been doing so with an expired ITV since July. This vehicle was used to tackle the two serious fires in the town in the summer: one on 25 August in the area of the Veracruz residential area, and the other on 11 September in Torremuelle, which forced the evacuation of hundreds of residents. Two other fire engines have been without ITVs since September, as well as a vehicle used for the transport of personnel.

The situation was brought to the attention of the town hall by the UGT workers' union in a letter dated the 14 October, warning of the danger involved, as well as the non-compliance with legislation on the prevention of occupational hazards and traffic regulations, where it is considered a serious offence. "It is not the first time" that this has happened, so "it is clear that there is deficient management in the control and maintenance of the vehicle fleet," the UGT pointed out in the letter.

The council was forced to take matters into its own hands and has been able to make appointments at various ITV test centres in the province. All the vehicles, according to union sources, have now passed the ITV except the first response fire engine, which has not been used since then, according to union sources.

Benalmádena town hall has declined to comment on the matter.

