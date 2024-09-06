Firefighters release British child trapped on Costa del Sol fairground attraction

Lorena Cádiz Benalmádena Friday, 6 September 2024, 08:17 | Updated 08:28h. Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

A British boy was rescued by firefighters in Benalmádena on the Costa del Sol on Tuesday 3 September after his foot became trapped on a children's ride at the town's harbour.

Jacob was on the ride in the shopping centre area, when for reasons that have not yet been disclosed, he put his foot in the track that guides the ride and it became trapped inside. Jacob himself tried to free his foot, as did adults who were in the area at the time.

The rail in which the child's foot was trapped. SUR

The fire brigade were eventually called to the scene where they were able to slide the child's foot out, using a special product, allowing Jacob to move around six metres along the rail to an area where there was an access door, where they managed to free him. Jacob was unharmed in the ordeal and once he was free he hugged his rescuers.