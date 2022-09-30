Benalmádena exhibition centre marks 20th anniversary with Salvador Dali’s Divine Comedy collection It includes 100 original woodcuts that show the Catalan artist's vision of subjects such as paradise, purgatory and hell

The Benalmádena Exhibition Centre is marking its 20th anniversary with a series of illustrations by Salvador Dalí. The collection includes 100 original woodcuts that show the Catalan artist's vision of subjects such as paradise, purgatory and hell, all of which were included in the poem, Divine Comedy, by Dante.

This exhibition, in which visitors will have the opportunity to delve into the peculiar world of one of the most universal artists of the last century, is curated by Marisa Oropesa and can be viewed from Friday 30 September until Sunday 18 December.

Salvador Dali’s graphic collection was made possible in 1965 by a commission from the Italian government on the occasion of the 700th anniversary of the birth of Dante Alighieri, an issue that caused controversy in Italy since many believed the artist was not Italian.

Dalí worked for five years on the watercolours and supervised the process of transferring them to hand-carved woodblock plates. The characteristic surrealist collection highlights Dalí's deep knowledge of Dante's writings.

The exhibition centre has developed a complete cultural and educational programme related to the collection: this will include two films (Un Perro Andaluz and La Edad de Oro) directed by Dali’s close friend Luis Buñuel.

The exhibition can be visited between 10am and 1.30pm, and from 5pm until 7.30pm, from Tuesday to Saturday; and from 11am to 1.30pm on Sundays. Admission is free.