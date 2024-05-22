Benalmádena ends 'senseless experiment' by restoring coastal road back to two lanes

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Wednesday, 22 May 2024, 11:18 Compartir Copiar enlace

Benalmádena town hall has begun work on Avenida Antonio Machado, the main road through Benalmádena Costa that links the municipality with neighbouring towns. It is one of the final stages to convert the avenue back to two lanes after the previous council reduced the busy thoroughfare to one lane in 2021 in order to install a bus and cycle lane. This measure was introduced on the Torremolinos-bound carriageway to reduce emissions and improve public transport services, but the decision was condemned by local residents and drivers who regularly used this stretch of coastal road, who claimed it caused unnecessary delays for motorists during peak hours, especially during the summer season.

Numerous demonstrations took place calling for the decision to be reversed, with angry protesters claiming that the authorities did not take into account the density of the population, the number of traffic lights, pedestrian crossing and bus stops on the section of road. However, the socialist council defended the move, which was part of its project to revamp the seafront road and make it more attractive and pedestrian friendly.

The town’s mayor, Juan Antonio Lara, along with mobility councillor Raúl Campos, visited the avenue on Tuesday to view the progress of the work being carried out, which consists of the removal of the road surface markings from Torrequebrada to the Los Molinillos roundabout (windmill roundabout). The next stage will continue from this junction, which connects to Avenida La Palmeras, to Avenida Alay.

The council is investing 120,000 euros to repaint the road markings along the entire avenue, with a further 80,000-euro investment for state-of-the-art vertical traffic signage and LED lighting.

"The entire stretch of coastal road is being repainted to eliminate the last vestiges of this senseless experiment,” Campos said.