Benalmádena eases parking problems with opening of one-euro-per-day underground facility

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Friday, 21 June 2024, 11:22 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Benalmádena town hall has announced the opening of the Pueblosol underground car park to the public, a facility that aims to be the “definitive boost that Arroyo de la Miel needs for the business fabric in the area”.

With a price of one euro per day, the car park, which has been closed for several years, has three levels with spaces for a total 692 cars, along with another 260 private spaces that can be rented at a rate of 60 euros per month.

The project, a firm commitment of the mayor, Juan Antonio Lara, aims to respond to the demand for parking spaces in the area, especially during the summer season.

The new facility is in addition to the car park currently under construction next to the Arroyo de la Miel sports complex, which will generate another 200 parking spaces. In addition, the council has also installed almost fifty new parking spaces on Avenida García Lorca.

Lara explained that these initiatives are in response to the long-standing demands of the owners of businesses on the industrial estate, users of the sports centre and the local residents.

The mayor pointed out that the council also intends to open the Los Nadales car park by the end of the year.