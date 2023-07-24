Benalmádena draws up emergency plans to tackle drought situation in the province

Lorraine Cádiz Benalmádena Compartir Copiar enlace

Following several meetings with the regional Junta de Andalucía government, Benalmádena town hall has stengthened its campaign to save water with a series of measures that will serve to address the current drought situation. The council said the initiative, which promotes the implementation of a road map for the achievement of a municipal Emergency Plan, will be applied in the municipality to optimise the consumption of water resources in “situations of scarcity”.

The measures include a ‘responsible use’ awareness campaign; a ten per cent reduction of the use of water for the irrigation of municipal parks and gardens; a 35 per cent reduction in the amount used by municipal cleaners; and the modification of the supply of the seafront public showers. The initiative will also focus on the use of non-potable water for the use of irrigation.

Councillor for the Environment, Juan Olea, said, “There is an urgent need to carry out measures that ensure the supply of water to the public, and that respect the criteria of efficiency in the use of water resources in a changing climate context like the one we live in, which is subjected to periods of frequent and prolonged droughts.”

The councillor explained that Benalmádena has already taken several steps with the aim of complying with the recommendations of the Junta de Andalucía, especially the reduction in usage of drinking water, which he said had been “very effective”.