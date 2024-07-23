Benalmádena doubles its commitment to make its beaches available to all

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Tuesday, 23 July 2024, 11:42 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The mayor of Benalmádena, Juan Antonio Lara, and councillors for social welfare and citizen participation, Áurea Peralta and María Luisa Robles, enjoyed a day on the beach on Monday with users of one of the holiday resort's adapted bathing areas.

Through the Benalmádena volunteer group organisation, almost fifty people with reduced mobility between the ages of 14 and 90 enjoyed the services available on the specially adapted beach, which is maintained by a lifeguard team and a supervisor. The area is equipped with amphibious chairs and equipment necessary to ensure the comfort of bathers with physical limitations.

The mayor highlighted the town hall’s “firm commitment” to respond to the needs of many groups, stressing his aim to make the town “increasingly inclusive”.

Currently, the programme offers two adapted beach areas in Benalmádena, but the council has announced that it will implement another two on the Fuente de la Salud and Carvajal beaches this summer.

The mayor thanked the collaboration of the members of the Benalmádena volunteer group, who maintain these areas throughout the summer on Mondays and Tuesdays between 11am and 2.30pm.