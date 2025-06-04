Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Benalmádena to decorate its streets to celebrate Corpus Christi

'A day of faith and community' festivities will take place on Sunday 22 June in the municipality's three parishes: Santo Domingo de Guzmán, Virgen del Carmen and Inmaculada Concepción

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Benalmádena

Wednesday, 4 June 2025, 10:05

Benalmádena town hall has announced a series of events as part of the celebration of Corpus Christi 2025, which will take place on Sunday 22 June in the municipality's three parishes: Santo Domingo de Guzmán, Virgen del Carmen and Inmaculada Concepción.

Celebrations and traditions councillor Yolanda Peña highlighted the municipality's “commitment” to preserving religious and cultural traditions. "We want Corpus Christi to continue to be a key event in our festive calendar, and many individuals, groups, and brotherhoods will be involved in decorating our streets and squares to experience a day of faith and community gatherings," she explained.

The events will begin at 11am in Benalmádena Pueblo, where, as a new feature, mass will be celebrated in Plaza del Alguacil. The procession of the ‘blessed sacrament’ will then travel through the streets of the old town, visiting the various altars set up by residents and ending in Calle Real, where a spectacular floral display made with more than 75,000 carnations will be installed.

At midday, another mass will be held at the Virgen del Carmen parish church, and then the procession will continue to the ORPEA residence, as is tradition, to bring the celebration to the elderly. At 7pm, a mass will be held at the Inmaculada Concepción church in Arroyo de la Miel.

“We invite all residents and visitors to join us for this very special celebration, which demonstrates the spirit of community, faith, and love for our traditions,” Peña said.

