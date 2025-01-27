Benalmádena Costa cultural space ready to reopen after 'vital work' comes to an end

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Monday, 27 January 2025, 09:24 Compartir

Mayor of Benalmádena, Juan Antonio Lara, visited the town’s exhibition centre last week to witness firsthand the current renovation project, which is now in the final stages. The centre has been cleaned, repaired and repainted in time for this season’s programme of exhibitions and cultural activities.

The cultural space, located in Avenida Antonio Machado, Benalmádena Costa, will reopen on Friday 31 January with a new exhibition by renowned photographer Francesc Català-Roca.

Lara stressed the importance of the work carried out in the building, saying that it was "very necessary work that will allow the space to be in perfect condition to host an intense selection of cultural exhibitions for the enjoyment of all our residents and visitors".

Last year, the centre hosted numerous exhibitions of a “high artistic and cultural level” with the intention of positioning it as a “benchmark” throughout the province of Malaga. These included Pablo Picasso’s ‘graphic work', along with exhibitions by “groundbreaking urban creators”, such as the 'ocean collection', by Manuel Fernández, which was created underwater.

"This year we have prepared a first-class programme that will start at the end of this month. There is also a firm commitment this year to continue with workshops and activities aimed at families to make the exhibition space and the works that are exhibited in it known to youngsters,” the mayor said.

The new exhibition consists of 80 images by Catalá-Roca, a pioneering photographer known for documenting post-war Spain, capturing urban, rural, social and political portraits, “a visual revolution that defines street art”.