Benalmádena calls on central government for new train stations on existing line along the Costa del Sol

The delegate of the Andalusian government in Malaga, Patricia Navarro, together with the mayor of Benalmádena, Juan Antonio Lara, has urged the central government and the ministry of transport and sustainable mobility to support the installation of new train stations in the municipality as soon as possible. The town’s mayor highlighted the long-overdue station in Nueva Torrequebrada, a project that was presented between 2014 and 2015 and which he said was abandoned by the previous socialist council.

On a visit to the new Pueblosol car park, which opened last month, Navarro and Lara agreed on the importance of advancing in infrastructures that offer people the opportunity to refrain from using private vehicles. They said it is of vital importance that the central government commits to adding new stations, especially in areas with increasing populations, to the Cercanías coastal line.

Patricia Navarro and Juan Antonio Lara in Arroyo de la Miel on Thursday. SUR

Navarro highlighted the fact that municipalities such as Torremolinos have up to five stations compared to Benalmádena, which only has two, a problem that the central government has to correct by responding to the demands of residents and visitors.

The mayor also said it is “urgent” that this coastal train “goes ahead and reaches beyond Fuengirola, to Marbella, Estepona and even Algeciras”.

“This council has already laid the foundation: 700 new parking spaces in the centre of Arroyo de la Miel, and an increase in schedules on its urban bus lines, so it is now necessary that the train also reaches our entire municipality. The government has to help, because we need more train stops in Benalmádena,” Lara said.

Lara pointed out that the Nueva Torrequebrada stop was promised before the elections by representatives of the central government, but this “promise” never materialised.