Benalmádena goes green by splashing out on 200 brown bins

Lorena Cádiz Benalmádena Monday, 29 July 2024, 17:33

Benalmádena town hall has purchased a total of 200 brown bins, for a total of 135,000 euros, with European funding, to implement a new way of recycling waste in the municipality, exclusively organic waste. The idea is to launch, in parallel and once the summer season is over, an information campaign for the correct recycling in homes, shops and hotel and catering businesses.

According to councillor Juan Olea, these new containers with a capacity of 2,000 litres are an example of "the firm commitment" of the council "to a municipality that is more committed to the environment, as well as its commitment to achieving the Benalmádena that we all deserve, where increasing recycling figures is a priority".

The brown, or organic bin, as it is also known, will contain waste that can decompose and/or, produce odours, such as, for example, food waste; meat, fish, fruit, vegetables, bread and eggshells, shellfish and nuts, pizza boxes and paper napkins stained by food, among others.

The bins will be installed on public roads once the campaign to raise awareness of their correct use has been completed. These bins will be added to those included in the contract with the new waste contractor, which will involve the renovation and replacement of all the existing bins in the municipality, as well as the ecological islands and the arrival of new cleaning machinery and vehicles.

Patience

On another matter, Olea said that the arrival of the new side-loading refuse trucks last weekend will begin to produce results shortly and pointed out that last weekend the service was already working correctly, "except for specific incidents".

Olea again asked for patience from the public as the adaptation phase and fleet renewal continues. "Benalmádena will soon be much cleaner and better. It is a complicated time, because the tendering process has been concluded just before the summer when the population triples."