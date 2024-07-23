Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
An incomparable setting with the full moon as a backdrop. SUR
Benalmádena beach gathering to celebrate peace and harmony
International Friendship Day

Benalmádena beach gathering to celebrate peace and harmony

The International Friendship Day event brought together people from different countries in an incomparable setting with the full moon as a backdrop

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Tuesday, 23 July 2024, 10:20

Opciones para compartir

Around 100 people gathered on Torrevigía beach in Benalmádena on Saturday night for the celebration of International Friendship Day, an initiative that promotes the message of peace and harmony around the world. Organised by the town hall and Carlos Yacovone, the event brought together people from different countries in an incomparable setting with the full moon as a backdrop.

The festival, which is celebrated in many countries around the world, seeks to value and celebrate friendship, as well as peace. The attendees, who were all dressed in white, enjoyed musical performances and shows such as Arabic dance, salsa and bachata, Argentine folklore, traditional music from Ukraine and Denmark and local band Benalrock.

The event presented live music and folklore shows.
The event presented live music and folklore shows. SUR

The event, now in its 20th year in Benalmádena, was attended by councillor Áurea Peralta, who highlighted the message of peace in several different languages. This year’s event was dedicated to Cudeca, and volunteers were on hand to sell the charity’s iconic sunflowers.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Popular Costa del Sol beach will need another 7,000 cubic metres of sand in one of the darkest periods in its history
  2. 2 Passengers greeted to stroke of good luck when they land at Malaga Airport
  3. 3 Malaga's La Rosaleda stadium selected as 2030 World Cup venue
  4. 4 All systems go for start on new Costa del Sol health centre after 20-year wait
  5. 5 Residents protest after fire station closed during heat of summer in drought-stricken Malaga province town
  6. 6 Work begins on the new Infinity Sunset Fuengirola development
  7. 7 Costa del Sol town makes stand against sexual harassment
  8. 8 The charming house in Nerja that passers-by can't help stopping to admire
  9. 9 Cártama will have new day centre for elderly in 2026
  10. 10 Fifty residents evacuated from their homes during house fire on the Costa del Sol

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad