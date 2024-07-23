Benalmádena beach gathering to celebrate peace and harmony

Tony Bryant Tuesday, 23 July 2024, 10:20 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Around 100 people gathered on Torrevigía beach in Benalmádena on Saturday night for the celebration of International Friendship Day, an initiative that promotes the message of peace and harmony around the world. Organised by the town hall and Carlos Yacovone, the event brought together people from different countries in an incomparable setting with the full moon as a backdrop.

The festival, which is celebrated in many countries around the world, seeks to value and celebrate friendship, as well as peace. The attendees, who were all dressed in white, enjoyed musical performances and shows such as Arabic dance, salsa and bachata, Argentine folklore, traditional music from Ukraine and Denmark and local band Benalrock.

The event presented live music and folklore shows. SUR

The event, now in its 20th year in Benalmádena, was attended by councillor Áurea Peralta, who highlighted the message of peace in several different languages. This year’s event was dedicated to Cudeca, and volunteers were on hand to sell the charity’s iconic sunflowers.