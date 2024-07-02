Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The festivities included varied concerts. SUR
Benalmádena announces 'resounding success' of San Juan festivities
Benalmádena announces 'resounding success' of San Juan festivities

The town hall commented on the “noticeable” effect the celebrations had on local bars and restaurants

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Benalmádena

Tuesday, 2 July 2024, 11:23

Benalmádena town hall has announced that the recent festivities held in honour of San Juan, the town’s patron, was “a resounding success”, with record attendance figures throughout the whole week.

Councillor for celebrations and popular traditions, Yolanda Peña, highlighted the “noticeable” effect the celebrations had on local bars and restaurants, which began with the pilgrimage that signalled the start of the festivities.

The councillor thanked the “hard work done by all those who have participated, since they bring out the best for everyone to be able to enjoy our great fair in Arroyo de la Miel once again”. She made a special reference to the Local Police and the Civil Protection volunteers and emergency services, who ensured the safety of all those who attended.

“The night of San Juan marked the start of our packed fair, during which, residents and visitors enjoyed both the attractions and our casetas, in addition to having a varied and excellent programme of events and concerts,” Peña said.

The councillor went on to say that Benalmádena can feel “proud” once again for the “excellent inclusive fair” thanks to “measures such as hearing protectors, identification bracelets and a 100 per cent accessible programme”.

