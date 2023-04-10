Benalmádena aims to attract cycling enthusiasts with Monte Calamorro mountain bike trail

The experience will include going up in the cable car and descending down trails where various obstacles will be constructed

Benalmádena hopes to increase its sports and leisure appeal with a new mountain bike 'park' and a network of cycle trails on Monte Calamorro, the municipality’s highest mountain that offers panoramic views of the Costa del Sol.

The 760-metre-high mountain, located in the Sierra de Mijas, is already one of the great attractions of the town due to the cable car, which runs from its summit to Arroyo de la Miel, along with an extensive network of hiking trails.

And now the town hall has launched the project in order to position Benalmádena on the Andalusian cycle tourism map by creating special routes with obstacles and various elements especially for mountain bikes.

Sporting venture

The town’s mayor, Víctor Navas said, “It is an activity that will boost tourism in Benalmádena from October to April, in addition to diversifying our tourist offer.”

The mayor explained that the council intends to create a special platform between the town hall and local businesses who want to be part of the new “sporting venture”.

One of the first to join the initiative is Cristina Montero, from the Hotel Palmasol, who announced that she will set up a bike-station “to provide support and facilities for the project, since it is very important to de-seasonalise the tourist offer”.

Navas explained that she hopes to “sell this project as a complete experience”, enhancing the services that are already offered.