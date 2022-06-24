Benalmádena beach reopens after sewage pipe break but no swimming allowed until Monday, warns council The town hall says the beach is safe to use but the yellow warning flag is flying because it wants to wait until full results of the sea water analysis are known

The stretch of beach in Benalmádena which had to be closed due to a break in a sewage pipe has now been reopened, but the authorities are warning people not to swim there until Monday 27 June. This applies to the area between the Arroyo de la Miel and Malapasquera beaches, where a yellow flag is being flown to indicate sanitary problems.

The councillor for Beaches, Encarnación Cortés, said on Thursday that the local authority is waiting for the results of analyses of the sea water carried out by the Costa del Sol Health District. “The initial results of the analysis carried out by Acosol (the water company) for E. coli show that the water is suitable for swimming, but the Health Disrict is advising that it is best to wait until the complete results are available,” she explained.

This stretch of beach was closed on Monday when the break in the sewage pipe was detected, and the problem is said to have been due to the age of the pipe. By Thursday, the repair had been carried out and the system was functioning normally again.