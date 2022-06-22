Red flags remain in place on Benalmádena beaches while works continue to repair damaged sewage pipe Acosol claim that the work is currently making good progress and analysis of the water in the area is being carried out to see if the beaches can be reopened to bathers

The red flags are still in place along the affected stretch of beaches. / SUR

Red flags remain in place on the section of shore located between Playa Arroyo de la Miel and Playa Malapesquera in Benalmádena for a third day after a sewage pipe burst on Monday, causing concern that the risk of the spillage could reach the bathing areas of the affected beaches.

The sanitation company Acosol, under the authority of the Association of Municipalities of the Western Costa del Sol, are still working on the damaged section of pipe. The company claim that the work is currently making good progress and analysis of the water in the area is being carried out to see if the beaches can be reopened to bathers.

Acosol claimed the problem arose form a "fortuitous" break in the sanitation drainage pipe which passes through Avenida de las Palmeras.

The immediate order to close the beaches on Monday was given by the Beaches department of the town hall. Along with the red flags, the lifeguards received instructions to warn users about the ban on bathing.

The town hall explained to SUR on Tuesday (21 June), the closure had not caused too much of a problem because there had been fewer people heading to the beaches this week due to the prediction of rain and winds along the coast.

Acosol said the cause of the rupture will not be known until the 20-metre section of the damaged drainage pipe can be fully inspected.