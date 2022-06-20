Burst sewage pipe forces closure of Benalmádena beaches to bathers The council explained that red flags have been placed on the affected stretch, between Playa Arroyo de la Miel and Playa Malapesquera

Benalmádena town hall has been forced to close some of its beaches to bathers after an Acosol sewage pipe burst, causing concern that the risk of the spillage could reach the bathing areas of the affected beaches.

The announcement came on Monday (20 June) from councillor Encarnación Cortés, who explained that red flags had been placed on all the affected beaches, and that lifeguards had received instructions to warn users about the ban on bathing.

Notices will also be placed on the promenade as an extra element to warn about bathing on the affected stretch of beach, between the Playa Arroyo de la Miel and Playa Malapesquera.

The councillor said that an inspection of the rupture revealed that, although the breakage is some 200 metres from the bathing area, “today’s westerly currents generate a high risk that the spillage will reach this area”.

The beaches will remain closed until repairs to the damaged pipe have been carried out.