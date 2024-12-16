Arroyo de la Miel church to host English-language Christmas Day mass

The church of the Immaculate Conception in Arroyo de la Miel in Benalmádena will hold an English-language mass at 10am for the local international community on Wednesday 25 December. The service will be offered by Father Gerard Daly, an Irish priest who took over the parish in 2014.

“All are very welcome to attend mass with our caring community. We have chosen this time to allow people to prepare their Christmas lunch for family and friends,” Father Daly said.

The popular priest explained that the regular Sunday mass will still be held at 1.30pm throughout the festive season.

“I would like to wish all of our international community a very happy Christmas, and good health for 2025,” he added.