Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The church of the Immaculate Conception in Arroyo de la Miel. SUR
Arroyo de la Miel church to host English-language Christmas Day mass
Christmas

Arroyo de la Miel church to host English-language Christmas Day mass

The service will be offered by Father Gerard Daly at the church of the Immaculate Conception at 10am on 25 December

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Monday, 16 December 2024, 15:52

The church of the Immaculate Conception in Arroyo de la Miel in Benalmádena will hold an English-language mass at 10am for the local international community on Wednesday 25 December. The service will be offered by Father Gerard Daly, an Irish priest who took over the parish in 2014.

“All are very welcome to attend mass with our caring community. We have chosen this time to allow people to prepare their Christmas lunch for family and friends,” Father Daly said.

The popular priest explained that the regular Sunday mass will still be held at 1.30pm throughout the festive season.

“I would like to wish all of our international community a very happy Christmas, and good health for 2025,” he added.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Top awards go to two Costa del Sol-based burger restaurants
  2. 2 Vincent Kipkorir claims crown at biggest Malaga Marathon in history
  3. 3 Malaga Airport breaks all-time annual passenger record with several weeks still to go
  4. 4 This is the most important sleep habit we need
  5. 5 Nature given a helping hand in the Sierra de las Nieves
  6. 6 Malaga researchers discover mechanism that regenerates coronary arteries
  7. 7 A global tour of festive traditions in Benalmádena
  8. 8 Draw specialists Malaga CF held to yet another frustrating stalemate
  9. 9 Count Rudi: The 'fortunate man' of Marbella Club
  10. 10 New easyJet flights between Birmingham and Gibraltar to take to skies from June

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Arroyo de la Miel church to host English-language Christmas Day mass