Around 2,000 walkers turn out for annual fun stroll in aid of Cudeca

Around 2,000 people turned out on Saturday to participate in the annual Cudeca walkathon, which took place along the promenade in Benalmádena Costa. As in previous years, the event offered a ten and five-kilometre route, both starting from Sunset Beach Club at 9.30am and heading to the marina, before returning to the beach club for an afternoon of fun and entertainment.

The runners enjoyed the traditional warm up session before the fun hike, which attracted people from all over the province, some of whom participated in fancy dress.

Among those taking part in the walk were several councillors from Benalmádena town hall, along with the mayor, Juan Antonio Lara, who said: “We must salute the impeccable organisation of this initiative, which has once again been spectacular. Every year we all participate in this day in order to defend a cause as supportive and necessary as the one carried out by the Cudeca Foundation 365 days a year.”

Once the walk was over, a variety of activities had been organised by the Exploamás events company, which included live music, children’s activities and a giant paella for all walkers. Participants and supporters also enjoyed the colourful Holi party, the Hindu festival of colours which has become a regular attraction at the walkathon.