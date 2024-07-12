Aqualand Torremolinos marks 40 years with a massive renovation and plans for a new giant 'volcano' attraction

José Rodríguez Cámara Torremolinos Friday, 12 July 2024, 16:47 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Aqualand Torremolinos is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a massive renovation plan which, over the next five years or so, aims to update all its attractions. As the director of the water park, David Gómez, explained, the work to modernise this historic Costa del Sol leisure park is already under way. In fact, this season the Huracán attraction, which replaces a body slide with a float slide, will be launched and work has also been carried out on other slides.

Next year, as he pointed out, the 'Kamikaze' is expected to mutate, with the total renovation of this attraction. The idea is to take advantage of the existing tower to create another theme, a giant volcano, which, as the head of Aqualand hopes, will occupy the pride of place that the 'Kamikaze' had among the water park's visitors.

The Mayor of Torremolinos, Margarita del Cid, was told the main lines of development during a visit to the leisure complex in which she was accompanied by company officials and the first deputy mayor, Marta Huete. Although she did not make any statements to journalists, who were also invited, on her social networks, the mayor said that this water park is "one of the obligatory stops on the Costa del Sol" and highlighted the commitment of its managers to improving the attractions, efficiency in water consumption and respect for the environment.

Visitors in the Aqualand wave pool. J. R. C.

Aqualand Torremolinos has fourteen attractions, mainly slides, but also a family wave pool and a children's area, as well as rest areas and restaurants. With the renovation underway, it has opted to carry out works throughout the year; those that do not disturb customers during the season and those of greater significance, when the summer is over.

The leisure park, which covers more than 60,000 square metres, is located between the old N-340 and Los Pinares, the main green area of the town, and welcomes, in addition to regular customers, summer camps and school visits. Originally, these facilities, inaugurated in March 1984 when Torremolinos was part of Malaga, were only the second of their kind to be opened in Europe.