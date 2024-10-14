German supermarket chain Aldi announces another new store on the Costa del Sol

José Rodríguez Cámara Torremolinos Monday, 14 October 2024, 15:24 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

A new Aldi supermarket is coming to Torremolinos on the Costa del Sol and is earmarked for the 2,000-square-metre plot of land next to the soon-to-be Oceanika apartment complex.

The site, which is within a plot of fifteen thousand square metres, at the entrance to Torremolinos from Malaga on the old N-340 main road, will be for Aldi, sources from the German supermarket chain confirmed. A date on when it will open is yet to be confirmed.

The laying of the first foundation stone ceremony of Oceanika on 12 September, the largest flex-living space in Malaga province, marked the start of construction at the space, which is being built by developer Nuovit on the site of the former Hotel Los Alamos. Oceanika is set to be operational in the second half of 2025.

In March, Aldi opened its 100th supermarket in Andalucía, with the opening of the German chain's first store in Nerja. Aldi then opened its third retail space in Marbella, in San Pedro. There are now 29 in Malaga province, with two in Torremolinos, located in Calle de la Cruz and Avenida Carlota Alessandri. The company has a workforce of more than 1,400 people in Andalucía, nearly 400 in Malaga province.

The building permit granted by council for the transformation of the land of the former Los Álamos hotel provides for commercial use.

Once Nuovit announced last January that it was launching the project, the first important phase of the work began with the demolition of the Los Álamos hotel, carried out by Malaga-based company FT Demoliciones. At the same time, the foundations were laid and, at this stage, the structure of the apartment complex can be seen, with the main material being wood.