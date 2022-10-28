Former cancer association president honoured with marble sculpture at its headquarters in Benalmádena The sculpture, which was previously in Torremuelle, was relocated in memory of the AECC’s past president, Paqui Guerrero, whose family were present at the ceremony

Benalmádena town hall has announced that a marble statue created by the artist José Pereiro has been installed at the entrance to the Spanish Cancer Association’s (AECC) headquarters in Arroyo de la Miel in order to honour one of its co-founders.

The sculpture, which was previously in Torremuelle, was relocated in memory of the association’s past president, Paqui Guerrero, whose family were present at the inaugural ceremony on Wednesday.

The artist had restored the work for the presentation in its new location, and he also presented the family of Guerrero with a bronze replica of the sculpture.

Also present at the ceremony were the Mayor of Benalmádena, Víctor Navas, along with members of the AECC, and the writer, Rafael Gamero, who had supported the campaign to have the piece transferred to Arroyo de la Miel.

“Today we have paid tribute to the memory and legacy of Paqui Guerrero, the great matriarch of the AECC in Benalmádena and Torremolinos. Although today the association has grown considerably and has roots in both municipalities, Paqui Guerrero was the one who planted the seed and began to develop the work of the collective,” the mayor said.

“We now have the sculpture where it should be, at the entrance of our headquarters. This is a very symbolic act, because Paqui Guerrero had the dream that one day this sculpture would dominate the entrance of the headquarters of the association,” the president of the AECC in Benalmádena, Luisa Jiménez, explained.