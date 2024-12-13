500 poinsettias and 13,500 cyclamen to decorate Costa del Sol town this Christmas

Lorena Cádiz Benalmádena Friday, 13 December 2024, 12:48

The Christmas decoration campaign carried out in the three districts of Benalmádena has been completed with the planting of numerous poinsettias and flowers in the busiest areas.

According to the councillor for operational services, parks and gardens, Juan Olea, this type of measure "invites citizens to stroll through our three centres, enjoying the lighting and decoration. These Christmas plants are a fundamental part of the colour that predominates at this time of year in our most iconic streets and squares."

In total, the town hall has planted around 13,500 cyclamen in the last few weeks, accompanied by 500 red, white and yellow poinsettias.

"This year, after the last rains, we have decided to recover some of our traditions that allow us to decorate and improve important areas of our municipality, such as Avenida Federico García Lorca and Avenida de la Constitución," the councillor said.