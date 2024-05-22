23-year-old Brit arrested for attempted murder after young man stabbed on Costa del Sol

Irene Quirante Malaga Wednesday, 22 May 2024, 17:44 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

National Police officers on the Costa del Sol have arrested a 23-year- old man, believed to be British, as allegedly being responsible for an attempted murder in Benalmádena a week ago, on 16 May.

The detained young man, who has provisionally been remanded in custody without bail, allegedly stabbed another person of the same age during a brawl. The victim was rushed to hospital in a critical condition after the attack in which, among other stab injuries, he suffered a complete severing of the femoral vein. He is still hospitalised, although he has been transferred from the intensive care unit to a general ward.

According to SUR sources, the background to the violent incident is suspected to be related to drug trafficking. It happened at around 7am in Solymar square and led to the opening of an investigation, as the perpetrator fled before the first police arrived on the scene. Officers found the victim lying on the ground with several stab wounds and a tourniquet applied to stem the bleeding.

Police focused on reconstructing what had happened and enquries carried out on the ground pointed to the assailant being an English-speaking person. The investigators of the UDEV serious crime squad finally managed to put a name to him, also verifying that the suspect has a previous record for crimes of a similar nature.

The person under investigation, according to the National Police, is a British citizen, based in Benalmádena, and was arrested as he was leaving his home. During the entry and search of his home, authorised by the courts, the clothing worn by the perpetrator on the day of the incident was seized.