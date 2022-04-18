Back to normal for the weather after near record-breaking temperatures this weekend Highs in Malaga city and Coín were nearly 33C on Sunday, but it’s too soon to pack the winter clothes away, say meteorologists

The Easter weekend weather was all anyone could have wished for, but things are returning to normal this week. On Sunday Malaga city and Coín, at 32.9C and 32.8C respectively, were the hottest places in mainland Spain, close to the record for any April, which was 33C in 2002.

However, the Aemet weather agency is warning that it is still too soon to put the winter clothes away. A new front pushing from the north-west of the country will cause temperatures to drop again from today, Monday, when we can expect no more than 25C, and there could be showers mid-week. Minimum temperatures will be around 15C.

As José Luis Escudero predicts on his Tormentas y Rayos blog in SUR, the wind will change to the east today with moderate to strong gusts on the coast, starting in the east of the country, “and that will bring with it a drop in temperature", he says. Then on Tuesday the wind will change back to the west.

Aemet says the weather will be cloudier from Wednesday with temperatures dropping (to a maximum of 18C in Malaga city) and the possibility of light rainfall on the coast.