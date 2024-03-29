Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Place where the accident happened. Google Maps
Young man dies after becoming trapped in clothes recycling container on the Costa del Sol
112 incident

Once the 26-year-old victim was freed by firefighters from Malaga's provincial brigade, the ambulance service could only certify his death at the scene

SUR

Malaga

Friday, 29 March 2024, 21:43

A 26-year-old man died this Friday (29 March) after becoming trapped in a clothes recycling container in the town of Vélez-Málaga on the eastern strip of the Costa del Sol in Malaga province, according to the 112 Andalucía emergency service control room.

The accident occurred at an apartment complex in Chilches at around 5.45pm. A caller alerted the coordination centre when he discovered that a person had become trapped by the neck while apparently trying to get used clothes from inside a recycling container, according to what they told the Local Police at the scene.

Once the victim's body was freed by firefighters from Malaga's provincial brigade, the emergency ambulance crew could only certify his death at the scene.

National Police have opened an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

