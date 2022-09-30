World Tourist Day recognition for Nerja Cave and its four discoverers The site has received some 18.5 million people since opening to the public over 60 years ago

The most visited natural monument in Malaga province, the Nerja Cave, has received more than 18.5 million people since it opened to the public 62 years ago. To acknowledge its importance for the area, on Tuesday Nerja town hall named the caves 'Tourist Ambassador 2022', as part of its programme of events to mark World Tourism Day.

An awards ceremony is being held today, Friday, in the gardens of the cave, at which the four people who first discovered the cave in 1959, along with businessman Lorenzo Reche, who has run the restaurant next to the cave for thirty years, will be recognised.