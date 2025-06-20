Bids sought for next phase of Torre del Mar theatre construction as cost continues to soar

Image of the state of the works on the future theatre in Torre del Mar.

The first theatre in Torre del Mar, which has been under construction on the municipal plot next to the Eduardo Hernández indoor swimming pool since September 2022, continues to generate expenses. The planned investment has reached 12 million euros, which is almost 36% more than the initial plan.

The town hall has activated the tendering process for the second phase of the project, following certain adaptations to the increased cost. The new contract for this second phase - the enclosure of the structure - has a tender cost of 6,142,805.72 euros, excluding IVA, compared to the 3,799,510.16 euros awarded in February 2022 to Constructora Molina e Hijos S.L. from Jaén. This firm resigned from the contract, which has been put out to tender again with this 38% increase in the planned cost of execution.

The deadline for submitting bids is 14 July. The evaluation criteria will take into account 80% of the price offered and 20% of the "reduction of the execution period", initially set at 24 months.

The construction of this stage has been generating a major political confrontation between the bipartite local government and the main opposition party.

Rehabilitation of the Lope de Vega

The refurbishment of the old Lope de Vega theatre has been under way since 2023, for 7.2 million euros. There is also the Carmen theatre, with a capacity of just 300 seats, which is insufficient for a population of more than 85,000 registered inhabitants. Work is progressing at a good pace and is expected to be completed this year, following an amendment approved last April that increased the costs by 30%.

In the 2024 budget, currently extended into 2025, an additional 1.5 million euros was allocated in the investments section to resume work on the future Torre del Mar performing arts centre. The second phase of construction, which includes the remainder of the work, was awarded to the Jaén-based company Constructora Molina e Hijos S.L. for 3,799,510.16 euros.

However, the company did not start the work, as it warned the Vélez-Málaga town hall that there would be an increase of the cost of 50%. The planned completion period for this second phase is 24 months. With this new amount, after being initially awarded the four lots for 7,721,891.41 euros, the expected cost of the future cultural facilities, at this time, would be around 12 million, or 4.2 million more.

The first phase has already cost 1.1 million euros. The initial cost was to be 2,207,540.94 euros, which increased to 3,311,296.72 euros, "based on unforeseeable circumstances that have caused an unusual price increase in recent months.

Features

The future cultural facilities will have 550 seats. Built on a municipal plot located in the Cerro del Águila area, next to the Eduardo Hernández indoor swimming pool, it will be named after local dancer Rocío Molina. It will be equipped with all the necessary services: bathrooms, toilets, storage, stage equipment, etc.

The foyer will be 367 square metres and almost 11 metres high so that it can also function as a rectangular exhibition hall, with stalls, a theatre and side boxes. It will have a stage of suitable dimensions and equipment for any theatrical or musical performance. In addition, 55 street level parking spaces have been planned.

For the time being, the town hall of Vélez is responsible for the investment for the new theatre. Mayor Jesús Lupiáñez requested the regional minister of tourism's collaboration in the financing back in April 2024. Arturo Bernal replied that "there are several possible lines of collaboration" and encouraged the Vélez town hall to apply for the various calls for proposals that are open from the Junta de Andalucía.

A historic demand

First deputy mayor of Torre del Mar Jesús Carlos Pérez Atencia stated that this is "a project that has been a longstanding demand of this town". "It is a strategic project for the cultural and social development of our municipality," he added. According to him, "this contract includes social, equality, environmental, and labor responsibility criteria, enhancing our commitment to a fair and sustainable development model".

"We are resuming the work on a theatre that will be a modern, functional and accessible space, designed to promote the performing arts, music and cultural activity throughout the area and will represent a qualitative leap in the cultural offerings of Torre del Mar and Vélez-Málaga," said Pérez Atencia.

However, the opposition's spokesperson, José Pino, has denounced the fact that the future Torre del Mar theatre "is already 15.5 million euros short of revising the third and fourth phases", calling it "a real waste of money without anyone even thinking of asking for a sad subsidy". "Meanwhile, Torre del Mar is abandoned, without a cleaning service, without fixed infrastructures, but there's money for free parking," said Pino.