Work is progressing to transform the site of the old Baluma nightclub. J.R. Cámara
Work progresses to transform iconic Costa del Sol nightclub into beach fitness area
Planning

Work progresses to transform iconic Costa del Sol nightclub into beach fitness area

Discoteca Baluma in La Cala del Moral was popular during the 1980s and ‘90s

José Rodríguez Cámara

Rincón de la Victoria

Wednesday, 20 December 2023, 10:32

Disocteca Baluma in La Cala del Moral on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol was renowned for its great nights during from the mid-1980s and throughout the 1990s and now work is progressing to transform the old nightclub into a beach park which is expected to open in 2024.

Rincón de la Victoria town hall acquired the site at the end of 2022 and a contract to demolish it was put out to tender. However, the council decided that its iconic arch, which overlooks the Mediterranean, will remain standing.

Work to install a pipeline to carry water from Malaga city to the Axarquía meant delaying the project as much of Rincón de la Victoria’s promenade had to be dug up this summer, the town’s councillor for major works, Miguel Ángel Jiménez pointed out. However, the project to convert Baluma is back on track and a large slide in the form of a castle, as well as outdoor exercise equipment has already been installed.

Still to come are an area for weight training, cardio, stretching, bicycles, weights, balance and other gym equipment. "The model is in the style of Los Baños del Carmen in Malaga or Venice Beach in Los Angeles, said Jiménez, who pointed out that there will also be parking for bicycles and electric cars, which will be added to the parking area nearby. The children’s playground and fitness facilities will be closed at night, although a kiosk will remain open.

The project is being funded by the European Union’s Sustainable and Integrated Urban Development Strategy (Edusi) with 20 per cent of the money coming from the town hall’s coffers and the rest from grants.

