A previous Axarquía goats' cheese and wine festival in Torre del Mar. SUR
A wine and cheese festival on the Costa del Sol? Yes please!
Torre del Mar is hosting its annual Axarquía artisan goats’ cheese and wine event on Sunday 12 May

Eugenio Cabezas

Torre del Mar

Friday, 10 May 2024, 10:32

Torre del Mar on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol is holding its annual artisan goats’ cheese and wine festival on Sunday 12 May on the town’s Paseo de Larios pedestrian avenue. The festival is finally going ahead after it was postponed earlier in the year due to rain. It will start at 10am and finish at around 6pm.

The event, which is now in its twelfth year, will be highlighting the products of the Axarquía village of Almáchar, including one of its “star products, ajoblanco,” according to the village’s deputy mayor Mario Torres.

Ajoblanco, a cold soup made with garlic and almonds, has its own festival in Almáchar, which according to Torres is “the oldest gastronomic festival in the province of Malaga”.

César Díaz, manager of 'Axarquía Me Gusta', explained that among the new additions to this year’s festival three of the award-winning cheeses in the Gourmet Salon will be available to buy

