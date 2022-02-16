Twenty people evacuated from homes as wildfire declared in Cómpeta Forty-five firefighters, three fire engines and three helicopters have been deployed to the Colmenillas area of the village

The fire broke out this Wednesday afternoon / @PLAN_INFOCA

A wildfire has broken out in the Colmenillas area of Cómpeta. The alarm was raised this Wednesday afternoon, 16 February, as reported by Andalucía’s specialist forest firefighting brigade, Plan Infoca, through its Twitter account.

Forty-five firefighters, three fire engines, three extinction helicopters (KA-40 and MA-40) and other specialists have been deployed to tackle the blaze.

Twenty people have been evacuated from five homes on a nearby residential development as a precautionary measure.

@PLAN_INFOCA

ACTUALIZAMOS | #IFCompeta, #Málaga, en paraje Las Colmenillas. Se incorporan medios. En estos momentos: 45 #BomberosForestales, 3 #TOP, 1 #AAMM, 3 autobombas y 3 helicos de transporte y extinción (KA-40, MA-4 y MA-1). Imágenes a la llegada de medios aéreos pic.twitter.com/5dldfkYcyn INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) February 16, 2022