Twenty people evacuated from homes as wildfire declared in Cómpeta

Forty-five firefighters, three fire engines and three helicopters have been deployed to the Colmenillas area of the village

ISABEL MÉNDEZ Málaga

A wildfire has broken out in the Colmenillas area of Cómpeta. The alarm was raised this Wednesday afternoon, 16 February, as reported by Andalucía’s specialist forest firefighting brigade, Plan Infoca, through its Twitter account.

Forty-five firefighters, three fire engines, three extinction helicopters (KA-40 and MA-40) and other specialists have been deployed to tackle the blaze.

Twenty people have been evacuated from five homes on a nearby residential development as a precautionary measure.

