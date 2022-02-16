Twenty people evacuated from homes as wildfire declared in Cómpeta

A wildfire has broken out in the Colmenillas area of Cómpeta. The alarm was raised this Wednesday afternoon, 16 February, as reported by Andalucía’s specialist forest firefighting brigade, Plan Infoca, through its Twitter account.
Forty-five firefighters, three fire engines, three extinction helicopters (KA-40 and MA-40) and other specialists have been deployed to tackle the blaze.
Twenty people have been evacuated from five homes on a nearby residential development as a precautionary measure.
ACTUALIZAMOS | #IFCompeta, #Málaga, en paraje Las Colmenillas. Se incorporan medios. En estos momentos: 45 #BomberosForestales, 3 #TOP, 1 #AAMM, 3 autobombas y 3 helicos de transporte y extinción (KA-40, MA-4 y MA-1). Imágenes a la llegada de medios aéreos pic.twitter.com/5dldfkYcynINFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) February 16, 2022
🔴 #IFCompeta, #Málaga | Pie en tierra, nos acercamos al trabajo de los compañeros para cortar el avance del #IncendioForestal. Miembros de la #BRICA realizan quema controlada, #RxFire, eliminando combustible disponible. pic.twitter.com/Ce6z6UpfvaINFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) February 16, 2022