Weekend Beach 2023 tickets go on sale More than 15,000 tickets for the Torre del Mar festival were sold during the first 24 hours

Over 15,000 tickets for next year's Weekend Beach festival in Torre del Mar were sold within the first 24 hours of them going on sale at midday on Tuesday, with people keen to take advantage of the 'early bird' offer before prices start to go up.

Organisers of the music event, which is set to take place from 5 to 8 July 2023, have not yet released any information about artists on the lineup.

The festival will be in its ninth year next year and was able to return in July this year after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.