Guardia Civil sniffer dog during one of the searches.
Crime

Watch as violent gang is smashed and police arrest 28 for drug dealing on eastern Costa del Sol

During the operation, 13 searches were carried out, in which 10 kilos of marijuana, 585 grams of cocaine, 211 grams of hashish, several doses of heroin and LSD, six prohibited knives, seven mobile phones, seven precision scales and other items were seized

Eugenio Cabezas

Torrox

Monday, 17 February 2025, 19:13

Spain's Guardia Civil has broken up two very violent criminal groups and busted several points of sale of drugs in Torrox in the Axarquía on the eastern Costa del Sol. In total 28 people have been arrested for crimes against public health, belonging to a criminal organisation, road safety, burglary, breaking and entering, illegal detention, attempted murder, serious injuries and threats.

During Operation Nonimo some 13 searches were carried out during which 10 kilos of marijuana, 585 grams of cocaine, several grams of heroin, LSD, 211 grams of hashish, six prohibited bladed weapons, seven mobile phones, seven precision scales and other items used to sell drugs were seized. The investigation began after officers became aware of an important cocaine operation in a home in the Barriada de Andalucía area of the town which was run by two brothers.

The buyers paid for the drugs in cash by depositing the money into the account of one of the detainees. Up to 5,000 euros were found to have been paid in by two buyers in just four months and, in total, more than 25,000 euros had been paid in from the sale of cocaine. The account has been blocked. It was during the investigation that one of the regular buyers reported one of the brothers. He alleged that, together with two other sellers, he had been persecuted and received death threats over a debt.

Weapons seized

According to a police statement released on Monday 17 February, "As a result of this complaint the leader of this point of sale was arrested and a first search was carried out at his home in which cocaine and tools for the preparation of the drug were seized along with a large machete, a large knife and a spearfishing rifle ready for use."

After being released from prison on parole, the brothers continued to threaten the victim and took him to his home where they held him against his will, forced him to take cocaine and attacked him. In addition, a corrosive product was poured on his legs, causing second-degree burns on both legs and his face was cut which led to the victim losing consciousness. The victim had to be admitted to the Axarquía hospital, where he realised that some of his belongings had also been stolen.

With these last two arrests, the investigators found that drug dealing was taking place in two other houses and a commercial premises in Torrox-Costa. All this demonstrated the existence of a network with a hierarchical structure involving several people who transported, hid and sold the drugs.

Extreme violence

Two other houses, a garage and three public establishments in Torrox were searched and nine other people were arrested, five of whom have been remanded in custody. Various quantities of cocaine, hashish, marijuana and other drugs, as well as two vehicles, cash and tools to sell the drugs were seized, according to the Guardia Civil.

In the latest part of the investigation the Guardia Civil dismantled another point of sale in another home in Torrox Pueblo which was managed by a couple and two other residents. This group mainly sold cocaine and marijuana, which they cultivated in the farmhouse of a member of the criminal group, and which they later transported to the garage of another member to hide.

This network supplied cocaine to another dealer also based in Torrox-Costa, who was well known for his extreme violence. This individual was allegedly regularly involved in fights and carried large bladed weapons in the street. Six other people were arrested, four of whom are in custody. The investigation was carried out by members of Torrox-Algarrobo and Vélez-Málaga Guardia Civil.

