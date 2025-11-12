Watch as foreign community gets behind Malaga town's Ferrero Rocher Christmas lights campaign

Jennie Rhodes Cómpeta Wednesday, 12 November 2025, 17:12 Share

When Cómpeta in Malaga province's Axarquía entered the Juntos Brillamos Más (Together We Shine Brighter), Christmas lights competition, organised by international chocolate brand Ferrero Rocher, the town's large foreign community got behind the initiative too. They have posted a video on social media in which they share why they think people should vote for their adopted home.

Councillor for residents Maurice Jonker told SUR in English that the idea came from mayor Rosa Luz Fernandez to "have residents rallying behind the campaign with pride and purpose", adding, "Cómpeta is a community that embraces everyone".

Life coach Gemma Edelman; artist Deborah Hayward; Paula Bangles - director of Cómpeta Connect Theatre Group; Nicky and Paul Hutchman from Cómpeta Escapes and Dawn and John from Adrianos cocktail bar all appear in the 45-second video which Jonker explains, "was a spur-of-the-moment" idea.

Zoom A still of Dawn and John from Adrianos cocktail bar. SUR

Jonker said, "For the people of Cómpeta this campaign is more than a contest. It is a celebration of everything they hold dear: friendship, tradition and togetherness."

Ferrero Rocher launched its Christmas campaign in Spain on Monday 3 November through which it aims "to share this light" with the entire country. The initiative marks a milestone that "reinforces the brand's commitment to Spain. One town or village has been selected from each of the 17 regions in the competition and this year Cómpeta is representing the whole of Andalucia.

Zoom Cómpeta. E. Cabezas

The 2025 competition will take place in four voting phases. First, in phase one, the five villages that advance to the next round will be selected. From then on, a process of elimination will begin: in both phase two and phase three, new ballots will be opened and the village that receives the least support will be eliminated in each of them. In this way, only the two remaining villages will make it to the grand final, which will be announced on 15 December.

The participation of the public is key in each of the phases. People are invited to support their favourite candidates through the company's official website.