Malaga town represents Andalucía in national competition to win Christmas lights

Eugenio Cabezas Axarquía Tuesday, 4 November 2025, 13:28 Share

The town of Cómpeta in Malaga province's Axarquía area has entered the Juntos Brillamos Más (Together We Shine Brighter), competition organised by international chocolate brand Ferrero Rocher.

Founded in 1946 in the small Italian town of Alba, in the Piedmont region, the company launched its Christmas campaign in Spain on Monday 3 November through which it aims "to share this light" with the entire country. The initiative marks a milestone that "reinforces the brand's commitment to Spain. One town or village has been selected from each of the 17 regions in the competition and this year Cómpeta is representing the whole of Andalucia.

"The initiative seeks to bring the magic of Christmas to more places than ever, highlighting the heritage, traditions and local talent of each region," explained a spokesperson from Ferrero Rocher.

The other 16 towns competing are Albaida (Valencia), Altafulla (Tarragona, Catalonia), A Guarda (Pontevedra, Galicia), Bullas (Murcia), Consuegra (Toledo, Castilla-La Mancha), Cudillero (Asturias), Fuente del Maestre (Badajoz, Extremadura), Graus (Huesca, Aragón), Medina de Pomar (Burgos, Castilla y León), San Vicente de la Barquera (Cantabria), Sant Llorenç des Cardassar (Mallorca, Balearic Islands), Santo Domingo de la Calzada (La Rioja), Tejeda (Gran Canaria, Canary Islands), Torrelaguna (Madrid) and Viana (Navarra).

Tourism and visibility

'Juntos Brillamos Más' has established itself as an initiative "of great social and media impact, awakening enthusiasm in each municipality", according to Ferrero Rocher. This impact goes beyond local pride, "becoming a tangible driver for tourism and visibility".

Over the 12 years of the competition Ferrero Rocher has illuminated more than ten towns and villages with thousands of kilometres of lights. With one representative for each region, each of the 17 municipalities will become an ambassador for their region, showing the rest of the country their traditions, heritage and unique attractions.

The name of the winning town or village will be announced on 15 December

The 2025 competition will take place in four voting phases. First, in phase one, the five villages that advance to the next round will be selected. From then on, a process of elimination will begin: in both phase two and phase three, new ballots will be opened and the village that receives the least support will be eliminated in each of them. In this way, only the two remaining villages will make it to the grand final, which will be announced on 15 December.

Citizen participation will be key in each of the phases. The public will be invited to support their favourite candidates through the company's official website, at https://www.ferrerorocher.com/es/es/.