The opening of the new stretch. SUR
Vélez-Málaga and Torrox connected as work to latest section of coastal path is completed
The 332-metre-long stretch between Lagos and El Morche has been completed at a cost of 138,000 euros

E. Cabezas

Nerja

Friday, 13 October 2023, 17:04

A new section of the Malaga coastal path (Senda Litoral), connecting Vélez-Málaga and Torrox, was inaugurated on Tuesday.

A 332-metre-long route between Lagos (Vélez-Málaga) and El Morche (Torrox) completes the connection between the two municipalities thanks to an investment of 138,000 euros.

Work to a further section between Benajarafe and Chilches to the west of Vélez-Málaga is expected to be finished in the next few days.

