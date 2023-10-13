Vélez-Málaga and Torrox connected as work to latest section of coastal path is completed

Senda Litoral
Sections
Highlight
E. Cabezas
Nerja
Friday, 13 October 2023, 17:04
Compartir
A new section of the Malaga coastal path (Senda Litoral), connecting Vélez-Málaga and Torrox, was inaugurated on Tuesday.
A 332-metre-long route between Lagos (Vélez-Málaga) and El Morche (Torrox) completes the connection between the two municipalities thanks to an investment of 138,000 euros.
Work to a further section between Benajarafe and Chilches to the west of Vélez-Málaga is expected to be finished in the next few days.
Publicidad
Publicidad
El Diario Vasco
Publicidad
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.