Unions stage protest over latest work-related death in Malaga province

Trade union members staged a protest in Malaga city on Tuesday 11 March following the fatal work accident in Caleta de Vélez on Monday 10 March. The CCOO and UGT unions staged the protest as a sign of "solidarity and condolence" with the family and friends of the worker who died after falling into the lake while manoeuvering a ride-on mower on the Baviera Golf course.

The incident happened at around 9am according to the 112 Andalusian emergency service, when a witness called operators to report that the 41-year-old worker was drowning after falling into the lake, which is ten metres deep.

The coordination centre alerted the Local and National Police forces, the ambulance service and the fire brigade, who requested the intervention of the Guardia Civil's diving unit, the GEAS, due to the depth of the lake. It was the latter who recovered the body of the worker.

No accident prevention or union delegates

During Tuesday's protest the general secretary of the CCOO in Malaga, Inmaculada González, claimed that the accident "occurred in a company where there are no accident prevention or union delegates".

She went on to say that the tragedy "highlights the importance of measures to ensure the physical integrity and health of workers in the workplace and it is also essential to point out the importance of social representation in the workplace. Workplaces with delegates are safer workplaces and it is clear that the regulations must be changed".

The CCOO said it promotes "continued commitment to preventive measures" but that "the institutions have to be committed" and the labour inspectorate "cannot have a merely informative job".

González stressed that "the labour inspectorate must be provided with human and economic resources so that they can go to the centres and report those risks that may be invisible and imperceptible to other colleagues who are not trained".