Police divers recover body of worker who fell into lake while mowing grass on Costa del Sol golf course

Eugenio Cabezas Vélez-Málaga Monday, 10 March 2025, 18:03 Compartir

There has been a tragic end to the search for the 41 year old worker who fell into the lake of the Baviera golf course, in Caleta de Vélez, on the eastern strip of the Costa del Sol early this Monday morning . Divers from the Guardia Civil's underwater activities specialists Unit (Geas) of the recovered the body of the worker at around 1.30pm, after a complicated operation, due to the turbidity of the water and the large dimensions of the artificial lke, with a surface area of one hectare and a depth of ten metres. They were also able to recover the damaged mowing machinery he was riding on.

A witness saw the man, who is one of the workers at the golf course, fall in. According to initial reports, he did not know how to swim. The National Police, who are in charge of the investigation, and also the Guardia Civil divers were immediately sent to scene. The water where the worker fell in has a surface area of one hectare and a depth of about ten metres, according to SUR.

The 41-year-old man was a golf course worker in Bavaria. At the time of the accident he was cutting the vegetation near the edge of the lake with a ride-on lawnmower. The man fell into the water with the vehicle. Personnel from Malaga's provincial fire brigade and the Local Police, as well as emergency medical services, were also sent to the scene. The recovered body has now been taken to Malaga city Malaga, where an autopsy will be performed.

Trade union rally

For their part, the trade unions CC OO and UGT have called a rally for Tuesday 11 March at 12 noon "to show their solidarity and condolences to the family and relatives of the deceased".

"Unfortunately we have a new workplace accident in our province, in this case in Vélez-Málaga. The accident happened in Caleta de Vélez, at around nine o'clock in the morning when the 41-year-old maintenance worker was working with a mowing machine when he fell into the water, did not know how to swim and drowned," the trade unions said in a statement.

"We are running out of words, but we will once again plead for changes to administrations, companies and society as a whole, demanding once again a clear commitment to the fight against accidents at work", they added.

Condolences from the Junta

For her part, the Junta's provincial delegate for employment, Carmen Sánchez, has conveyed her "deepest condolences to the family, friends and acquaintances" of the deceased worker. "This misfortune reminds us that we must all work together to prevent this scourge of accidents in the workplace. Companies have to understand that investing in prevention is the best investment, it is not a superfluous expense," she said.

She also reminded that workers must understand that any distraction or overconfidence can have fatal consequences and the authorities must ensure that all existing legislation on occupational risk prevention is complied with". The Labour Inspectorate has opened an investigation "to clarify the reasons for this sad fatal accident, to bring it to the attention of everyone and thus disseminate the causes so that, as far as possible, it can be prevented and avoided in the future" she said.