Unesco protected land cleared for tropical fruit The clearing of the land has been reported by an environmental organisation

Environmental organisation Gena-Ecologists in Action have reported the clearing of a 20,000 hectare plot of land between Vélez-Málaga and Arenas where they believe subtropical fruit, such as mangoes and avocados, are to be grown, despite the ongoing drought.

In a written complaint that they have sent to the Junta de Andalucía, the environmentalists have denounced the use of "heavy machinery" to remove ancient dry stone walls which they say are protected by Unesco, as well as almond trees.

Gena president, Rafael Yus said, "all traces of plant life have been completely eliminated."