Ukrainians offered free membership to Nerja International Club A drop-in coffee morning is being held at the New Life Church every Monday morning for refugees staying in the area

The Club Internacional de Nerja (Nerja International Club) has announced that it is "welcoming Ukrainian refugees along with their children" and offering them free membership. The club is collaborating with the New Life Church in Nerja and has set up a drop-in coffee morning every Monday from 10am at the church on Pasaje San Miguel.

The organisers are looking for people to assist with the coffee mornings and asking for donations of clothes, toys and toiletries to be dropped at the International Club’s premises at 42 Calle San Juan in Nerja, on Tuesdays Thursdays and Saturdays from 11am to 2pm.

Club president Robert Winchester said, “As the President, along with everybody that is associated with the club, our solidarity stands with Ukraine against the brutal invasion. We wish all involved a safe and swift end to their hardships.”

For more information visit the Club Internacional De Nerja Facebook page or email: clubinternacionaldenerja@outlook.com