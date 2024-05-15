From the Costa del Sol to the London Flamenco Festival

Patricia Guerrero from Granada, winner of the National Dance Prize in 2021, and Alfonso Losa from Madrid, with Salvador Escudero and Miguel Martín, last September.

Two shows from the Torrox flamenco scene will be participating in this year's Flamenco Festival London, which is taking place in early June at the city's Sadler's Wells theatre.

Confirming the news Torrox's councillor for culture Salvador Escudero said, "we are proud and privileged that the name of Torrox is heard in Europe and is associated with this festival."

Alter ego is formed by Alfonso Losa is from the Madrid school of flamenco dance and won the Jerez Festival Critics' Prize 2022 and Patricia Guerrero won the National Dance Prize 2021 and is the new director of the Ballet Flamenco de Andalucía.

Their show, which features the singers Sandra Carrasco and Manuel 'Niño de Gines' and guitarist Francisco Vinuesa, will be performed at Flamenco Festival London on 6 June after winning the audience and critics awards at the last Festival de Jerez.

Alter ego is one of the regular acts at Torrox's In-Progress flamenco centre, which Escudero said, "offers the ideal technical conditions and the necessary advice so that these projects can be developed, understanding art as a tool for individual and collective transformation and permanent dialogue between different disciplines and different cultural traditions".

'Ave de Plata', the new show by Granada-born dancer Sara Jiménez, which will take to the stage of the Lilian Baylis Studio at Sadler's Wells on 14 June. This new piece by Jiménez was developed during her artistic residency at In-Progress.

Rocío Molina

Organisers describe Flamenco Festival London as bringing together "the most exceptional names in contemporary dance and opens a window to the diversity of languages of this universal art form".

From 4 to 15 June Sadler's Wells Theatre will host performances by figures such as Rocío Molina, Alfonso Losa, Patricia Guerrero, Eva Yerbabuena, David Coria, Rubén Olmo, Sara Jiménez and Florencia Oz, among others.

Over ten days ten companies made up of 130 Spanish artists and technicians will offer more than fifteen performances with the expected attendance of 19,000 people.

Flamenco Festival London 2024 is supported by the Instituto Nacional de Artes Escénicas y de la Música del Ministerio de Cultura del Gobierno de España; Instituto Cervantes, as part of its Congreso Mundial de Flamenco; Ballet Nacional de España; Ayuntamiento de Torrox; Arts Council England; and Barclays Dance Pass. More information about the shows can be found at https://www.flamencofestival.org/festivales/flamenco-festival-london-2024/ .