Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
An underwater photographer in the area of the Maro-Cerro Gordo cliffs. SUR
Two popular Spanish tourist resorts bid for international photography event
Photography

Two popular Spanish tourist resorts bid for international photography event

Nerja and Almuñécar-La Herradura have put in a joint bid to host the World Championship Underwater Photo and Underwater Video competition in 2025 or 2026

Eugenio Cabezas

Nerja

Tuesday, 12 November 2024, 18:04

Nerja on the eastern stretch the Costa del Sol and Almuñécar on Granada’s Costa Tropical are home to one of the most beautiful stretches of coastline in Spain; the Maro-Cerro Gordo cliffs, which are famed for their rare orange coral and excellent diving opportunities. Now the two towns have submitted a joint bid to host the World Championship Underwater Photo and Underwater Video competition for 2025 or 2026.

Mayor of Nerja José Alberto Armijo highlighted in a statement “the potential of Nerja to host this championship”, adding: “Our seabed is a benchmark for marine flora and fauna at national and international level.”

Armijo believes that hosting the competition will have an “impact on the tourism and sports sector" and for "the image of our town as a great destination for underwater activities”.

The Spanish federation of underwater activities (FEDAS), the Andalusian federation of underwater activities and the Benalmádena diving club have also supported the candidacy.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Purpose-built court all set for start of Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Malaga this week
  2. 2 Record-breaking Fuengirola Half Marathon draws nearly 2,000 runners
  3. 3 Spanish government attempts to claw back 5.4 million euros for Costa del Sol sewage treatment plant
  4. 4 Malaga CF secure back-to-back league wins for first time this season
  5. 5 Malaga padel star has another weekend to remember
  6. 6 Three locations still being studied for future Costa del Sol desalination plant as draft plan deadline slips
  7. 7 What did the Costa del Sol's Neanderthals look like?
  8. 8 Gibraltar remembers the fallen at British war memorial ceremony
  9. 9 Idiliq foundation donates 15,000 euros to Costa del Sol branches of Spanish cancer association
  10. 10 Marbella amputee claims silver at World Adaptive Surfing Championship

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Two popular Spanish tourist resorts bid for international photography event