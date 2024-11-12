Two popular Spanish tourist resorts bid for international photography event

An underwater photographer in the area of the Maro-Cerro Gordo cliffs.

Eugenio Cabezas Nerja Tuesday, 12 November 2024, 18:04

Nerja on the eastern stretch the Costa del Sol and Almuñécar on Granada’s Costa Tropical are home to one of the most beautiful stretches of coastline in Spain; the Maro-Cerro Gordo cliffs, which are famed for their rare orange coral and excellent diving opportunities. Now the two towns have submitted a joint bid to host the World Championship Underwater Photo and Underwater Video competition for 2025 or 2026.

Mayor of Nerja José Alberto Armijo highlighted in a statement “the potential of Nerja to host this championship”, adding: “Our seabed is a benchmark for marine flora and fauna at national and international level.”

Armijo believes that hosting the competition will have an “impact on the tourism and sports sector" and for "the image of our town as a great destination for underwater activities”.

The Spanish federation of underwater activities (FEDAS), the Andalusian federation of underwater activities and the Benalmádena diving club have also supported the candidacy.