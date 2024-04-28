Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Image of the van which crashed on Sunday near Maro. CPB
Two people injured after van overturns on A-7 motorway on the Costa del Sol
112 incident

The occupants of the vehicle, which ended upside down on the hard shoulder, were taken to hospital but the injuries they sustained were not thought to be serious

Eugenio Cabezas

Nerja

Sunday, 28 April 2024, 23:03

There has been another road traffic accident in Malaga province which has left two people injured. On Sunday morning a van overturned on the A-7 Mediterranean motorway on the eastern strip of the Costa del, heading in the direction of Almería, which resulted in two people being injured. The accident happened near the village of Maro in Nerja.

According to sources from the 112 Andalucía emergency service control centre, at around 7.30am they received a call alerting them that a van had overturned on the hard shoulder of the motorway and that its two occupants were injured, although they had managed to get out of the vehicle by their own means.

Guardia Civil traffic police, and 061 emergency ambulance and firefighters from Malaga's CPB brigade rushed to the scene of the accident. After closing off one lane to traffic, the ambulance took the two injured people to the Hospital Comarcal de la Axarquía. According to the sources consulted, the injuries they sustained were not serious.

