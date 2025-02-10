Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The fire completely gutted the living room. CPB Málaga
Two men hospitalised after blaze rips through Costa del Sol home
112 incident

An 87-year-old and a 55-year-old were taken to the Axarquía hospital after the fire completely gutted the living room of a property in Chilches

Eugenio Cabezas

Chilches

Monday, 10 February 2025, 10:27

Two men, aged 87 and 55, were taken to hospital fire broke out in their home in Chilches on the eastern Costa del Sol in the early hours of Sunday 9 February as reported by the 112 Andalucía emergency number.

The emergency services control room said that the incident happened in a two-storey house located in a residential area next to the N-340 coastal road at around 5am. The 112 number received several reports from local residents about a house from which flames and smoke were coming out and that an elderly person could be trapped in the house.

The two men were taken to the Axarquía hospital in Torre del Mar but the extent of their injuries is unknown. Firefighters reported that the fire has completely gutted the living room of the property and that the rest of the house was affected by smoke.

