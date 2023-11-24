Two arrested on Costa del Sol in connection with 'child in trouble' phone scams

Sections
National Police officers have arrested two locals in Vélez-Málaga who allegedly served as 'banking mules' for a network of fraudsters that operated throughout Spain.
The detained women, aged 22 and 25, have been identified as the owners of bank accounts to which the money of at least four victims who fell for scams, such as the well-known "child in trouble".
The victims received a SMS text message, making them believe that their child had lost their mobile phone and was therefore communicating from another number, urgently needing money.
The scammers then asked their victims to make a transfer to a bank account. One of the people scammed transferred a total of 14,351 euros.
