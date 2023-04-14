Tourist train to continue service in April and May

Jennie Rhodes Compartir Copiar enlace

Vélez-Málaga's tourist train will continue to offer tours of Vélez-Málaga and Torre del Mar every Friday morning during April and May. The decision to keep it going throughout spring came after the "huge demand" for the service during Holy Week, according to the town hall.

It is scheduled to depart from and return to from Nuestra Señora del Carmen-Antigua Azucarera in Torre del Mar at 10.30am, taking in the old castle on Plaza de la Axarquía and the town's lighthouses of the promenade. In Vélez-Málaga it will visit the MUVEL (museum of Vélez-Málaga) and San Francisco area, which is home to the old market and Casa Cervantes, where Miguel de Cervantes is believed to have stayed on a visit to the town.