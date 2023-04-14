Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Inside the Vélez-Málaga museum SUR
Tourist train to continue service in April and May

Tourist train to continue service in April and May

Jennie Rhodes

Jennie Rhodes

Friday, 14 April 2023, 11:51

Compartir

Vélez-Málaga's tourist train will continue to offer tours of Vélez-Málaga and Torre del Mar every Friday morning during April and May. The decision to keep it going throughout spring came after the "huge demand" for the service during Holy Week, according to the town hall.

It is scheduled to depart from and return to from Nuestra Señora del Carmen-Antigua Azucarera in Torre del Mar at 10.30am, taking in the old castle on Plaza de la Axarquía and the town's lighthouses of the promenade. In Vélez-Málaga it will visit the MUVEL (museum of Vélez-Málaga) and San Francisco area, which is home to the old market and Casa Cervantes, where Miguel de Cervantes is believed to have stayed on a visit to the town.

Publicidad

  1. 1 Passenger numbers take off at Malaga Airport as it climbs to third place in Spain
  2. 2 Three girls found in fire-damaged, filthy home taken into care by Malaga child protection services
  3. 3 Transfer of water from Nerja's Chíllar river to Axarquía reservoir reduced due to 'signs of it drying up'
  4. 4 Nerja looks to create artificial reef off El Playazo beach
  5. 5 Work to replace Nerja's Balcón de Europa paving starts now Easter is over
  6. 6 New section of Malaga's coastal footpath connects Axarquía towns
  7. 7 Low-cost Avlo smashes record for high-speed train ticket sales between Malaga and Madrid
  8. 8 Vélez-Málaga tourist train to run every Friday in April and May
  9. 9 Mijas takes advantage of good weather to make early start on rural road repairs
  10. 10 Registration opens for stallholders wishing to participate in Mijas craft markets

Noticia patrocinada

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad